Oelwein City Council awarded a contract for the 2021 Water Main Improvements project to Summers Enterprise of Masonville at Monday night’s meeting. Fox Engineering recommended Summers, which came in with the low bid of $1,057,488.83. The bid was $87,511.17 below the engineer’s estimate of $1,145,000.
Fox engineer and project manager John Gade reported Summers will be a good fit for the project. The company will primarily use trenchless construction versus open cut trench, thereby reducing overall pavement replacement quantities and reducing the project schedule. The trenchless directional drilling will reconnect 84 1-inch water services to residential properties along the 5,200 ft of 8-inch water main installation beneath existing seal-coated streets. The project will cover several areas throughout Oelwein. Work will also include hot-mix asphalt patches, PCC curb and gutter replacement, traffic control, storm and sanitary sewer replacements, and seeding. Summers plans to utilize Kluesner Construction for the asphalt work.
The company is currently finishing up a utility project in Charles City and anticipated completing the Oelwein project over three months working time, beginning this spring. According to the contract, the project must be substantially completed by Oct. 17, 2021.
The city received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) of $600,000 toward this project, which will be administered by Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission. The city will utilize State Revolving Funds (SRF) for its portion of the project.
There were five bids submitted for the project. Other participants in the bidding were Top Grade Excavating, Pirc-Tobin Construction, Inc., JB Holland Construction, Inc., and Tschiggfrie Excavating.
The Council held a discussion on setting a date for spring cleanup in the city. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger presented information from last year’s bulk item stickers. He noted that 253 $5.00 bulk item stickers were sold through city hall over a three-month period last year, in lieu of a one-day cleanup event. The spring 2019 cleanup brought in 179 people. That same year, the city had 20 open nuisance abatements for trash and none of them used the spring cleanup. Mulfinger recommended the city go with the same system as last year, in which residents can purchase a bulk item sticker for appliances/furniture at the reduced cost of $5.00 per sticker. These stickered items are then placed at the curb and the resident contacts Black Hawk Waste Disposal to inform the hauler they have items to pick up. The Council approved using the discounted bulk item stickers again this year, rather than scheduling a spring cleanup date. The stickers will be available at reduced rate May 1 through Aug. 31, 2021.
In other action, the Council approved a recommendation from Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development for $1,500 to the Williams Center for the Arts from a Hotel/Motel Tax funding application. This money will be used to support operational costs.