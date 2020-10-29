What was deemed by many as a major eyesore on the city’s main thoroughfare was reduced to rubble Thursday morning, as Lansing Brothers, Inc., sunk the teeth of their large backhoe into 17-19 First St. NE.
At one time, the place just north of the post office was an attractive large rental that occupancy was never difficult to fill. With its proximity to downtown stores, restaurants and entertainment venues, many local residents enjoyed living there over its 111 years of existence.
Built in 1909 most likely as a new housing source for a young city that was rapidly developing, the rental featured a single-family two-level townhouse on its west side, and an upper and lower apartment on its east side.
Recent years saw a decline in the upkeep of the property and an attempt at renovation was begun, but left uncompleted. It fell into the city’s hands as one of several properties given up by a landlord.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said most of the houses that have been taken down this year were pretty far gone. But he had mixed feelings about this one. From the outside, the property was in shambles having been taken down to its original clapboard siding when the renovation project stopped. Mulfinger had also been inside the property and noted that at least one of the apartments was in decent shape. He had hoped someone would save it, as he felt it could once again have rental income potential.
The property moved to the demolition list after no investors showed interest in saving it.
Mulfinger said Lansing Bros. thought they would have the empty lot filled and completely leveled on Friday. That lot and the empty space to the east are both city properties. Mulfinger said the city would love to sell the space to a commercial business, since the location is right along Highway 150.
Thursday’s demolition marks the 40th in the city’s 2020 Housing Demolition Project. Lansing Bros. have three or four left on their list.
Some of the empty lots are already pegged for new construction. RISE, Inc., is going to build a new group home on East Charles, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation will be constructing a single-family home on Second Avenue NW in 2021, Homes for Iowa will bring in a pre-constructed home to be placed on a new basement that is ready on Seventh Street SW, and a second Homes for Iowa house will be coming to a northwest location next spring.
“It’s been good working with Lansing Brothers, they have done a good job, and quickly,” Mulfinger said. “If anyone knows of anybody interested in buying a lot, the city is always willing to sell.”