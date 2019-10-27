The city of Oelwein has a number of cases working their way through Fayette County District Court regarding nuisances such as construction debris and junk vehicles on private properties.
If property owners don’t fix the problem — abate being the legal term — courts can give cities the authority to do the cleanup and charge the property owners.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Oelwein Police Department issued a news release that it executed two of these court orders regarding nuisance properties, a residence at 314 6th Ave. SW and a commercial building at 841 S. Frederick.
Police had the assistance of the Oelwein Utilities and the Oelwein Community Development Departments to abate the nuisances, the news release said.
All costs for manpower, equipment use, landfill fees and vehicle impound fees will be assessed to the property owner.
In total, between the two properties, city crews removed six dump truck loads, one trailer and three junk vehicles. In addition, the court assessed fines to the property owner for the failure to abatement the nuisance, the news release said.
Court records show that Magistrate Judge John J. Sullivan issued the order on July 30 to make this possible. The owner of both properties, Gary Roy Wright, was given 14 days to abate the nuisances.
Court records also show another example of the city taking the same action. In August, the court gave the city authority to abate 517 N. Frederick Ave. Property owner David Luke of Elk Run Heights, Iowa, was sent a bill for $1,845. He had until Oct. 22 to file an objection with the court.
The court has recently granted the city the same authority to abate nuisances at 132 3rd Ave. NE.
Some other nuisance property cases currently working their way through court include:
• 613 1st Ave. SE — Cited Oct. 4 for not removing a pickup.
• 510 4th Ave. SE — Cited Sept. 27 for not removing junk vehicles and an appliance covered in a tarp.
• 219 5th Ave. SE — Cited Sept. 28, for roofing materials stacked in rear of yard along with other construction materials for at least three months.
• 513 1st St. NE — Cited Sept. 26 over three vehicles on the property.
Some cases recently resolved without the city needing to do the cleanup include:
• A nuisance case involving 24 5th Ave. SE, was dismissed Oct. 22 after the removal of miscellaneous wood and construction items from the yard. Court costs were assessed to the property owner.
• A case involving 618 1st Ave. SE was dismissed after defendant presented proof that a vehicle on the property is now licensed and operable. Again, court costs were assessed to the defendant.
These examples of nuisance property cases is not a full list of such cases active in Oelwein.