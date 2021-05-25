Oelwein City Council heard from local resident Tracy Sweet at Monday night’s meeting. Sweet expressed concern over the recent issues with young teens. She told the Council there used to be more police patrols through the neighborhood when she first moved there in 2009 and wondered if the lack of patrols is encouraged kids to misbehave.
“What can be done and why can’t police be out and about more in our neighborhood?” she asked.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan responded saying that the department handles 3,000 more calls to dispatch now than back in 2009. He noted that his officers are proactive with local kids from preschool to high school through various mentoring programs. Logan added that officers can talk to kids and parents, but ultimately, the parents need to be part of the solution to kids’ behavior.
Sweet thanked the chief for what the officers do now in the community. Mayor Brett DeVore said that unfortunately, young teens taking part in criminal activity puts a lot of responsibility on our police officers to be parents, and they are not. The responsibility should be on the parents, he said.
Resident Mark March thanked the Council for the temporary certificate of occupancy on his property at 1105 N. Frederick, and said that he is making progress on it. Further into the meeting, the Council approved reclassifying his property from C-2 Highway Commercial to R-1 Residential on the first and final reading.
The Council also approved the first reading of an ordinance amending water and sewer rates. The new water rates will remove the $6 water infrastructure fee over a course of three years beginning July 2021, at a rate of $2 per year. Water rate increases will be over five years: 12 percent for each of the first three years, and then two percent increases in 2024 and 2025. The new sewer rates include removing the $2 sewer infrastructure fee, and raising sewer rates nine percent July 2021, five percent in July 2022 and 2023, and two percent in 2024 and 2025.
Speed zones on 10th Street Southeast were in conflict with each other. The Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the speed limit to 25 mph between Highway 150 and 437 feet east of the bike trail crossing. The speed limit will be 35 mph continuing east to Outer Road.
The Council approved Martin Gardner Architecture to provide management services for the next Homes for Iowa project in Oelwein. The city will welcome its second new house from Homes for Iowa in August, which will be located on a lot at 20 Second Ave. N.W.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger reported the Iowa Department of Transportation has approved a study of Highway 150 from the 380 Urbana exit north to Oelwein. The cost of the study is $200,000, and will look toward making the corridor a Super II highway – two-way traffic with a center turning lane.