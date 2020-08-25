Oelwein City Council members expressed a more aggressive view on the city’s rental inspection program during Council proceedings, despite the city administrator’s COVID-19 concerns.
At Monday night’s Council meeting held in the Community Plaza, where social distancing is maintained, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger explained to the Council that he has not considered resuming the rental inspection program since the pandemic is still spreading. He said he has researched other towns that put similar programs on hold, including Charles City, Hampton and Grinnell, where homes are not being entered. Iowa City is observing social distancing with their inspections. Mulfinger said he never wanted to stop rental inspections, but expressed concern of sending staff into homes and how the tenants may feel about it.
Councilman Matt Weber was the first to speak up.
“We’re losing momentum and I think we need to get back at it,” said the First Ward Councilman. “I personally believe this is one thing we need to get back after.”
Councilwoman Karen Seeders agreed with Weber, as did Councilman Warren Fisk.
Seeders said, regarding tenants comfort zone, “I think we can figure a way to work around their comfort.”
Fisk’s concern was more about the manpower needed to continue the program. He has long been a proponent of hiring another person just to work on inspections. However, he asked if returning to the program would pose a problem for Jay Shekleton, Jim Prouty and Sam Castro, who conduct the inspections.
Mayor Brett DeVore told the Council, “We have to figure something out. What are our expectations as a Council?”
After a few more comments from the Council, the mayor said, “Dylan, what I am seeing is a majority ruling. We would like to see the (rental inspection) program start back up.”
In another pandemic-related item on the agenda, the Council approved a resolution requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund. Governor Reynolds had allocated $100 million of the State of Iowa’s CARES Act funding to local governments for direct expenses incurred in response to the COVID-19 emergency. The city is requesting reimbursement of $140,222.73 in eligible expenditures in response to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19.
Local resident Anthony Ricchio addressed the Council, thanking members and the city for its support of the Oelwein soccer teams. Ricchio noted that the older Oelwein soccer team had an undefeated season against worthy rivals of Cedar Falls, Decorah and the like, whose programs have been in place for several years. He asked when the last time was that Oelwein had an undefeated season in any sport, adding that he hopes more businesses will reach out to help sponsor and support the soccer program to keep it going, as soccer is yet to become part of the school district’s sports options.
Local resident Steve Cockerham asked the Council about abatement complaints and under what kind of timeline they are filed. He wondered where the complaints come from, and what the process is for filing them.
City Building Official Jay Shekleton told him that sometimes forms that must be completed and entered into the city’s computers are not completed in the correct steps. Councilman Fisk suggested that everyone who handles complaint forms be made familiar with the same process to make it more efficient.
In other action, the Council:
Approved an asbestos abatement proposal from OCCO Midwest, Inc., in the amount of $8,720 for four additional properties added to the city’s house demolitions project
Approved a Class B wine permit renewal for Buds ‘N Blossoms and a Class C liquor license renewal for American Legion Ross Reid Post 9
Approved a bid from Irvine Water Conditioning & Plumbing of $4,750 for the Homes for Iowa Project
Approved a request from the Oelwein Fire Department to conduct a Fill The Boot campaign for Muscular Dystrophy Association on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28, 29
Approved a payment to Lansing Brothers Construction Co., Inc., for $78,000 on the 2020 House Demolition Project – Group 2
Approved the reappointment of Anita Mars to the Library Board.
Following adjournment of the regular meeting, the Council held a work session with the Fayette County Solid Waste Management Commission.