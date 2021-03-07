Oelwein City Council meets in regular session at 6 o’clock today in the Community Plaza, where masks and social distancing are required.
One of the main items on tonight’s agenda is passage of the 2022 budget. A public hearing will be held at which time City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger will explain the proposed tax levy as compared to last year and how funds are dispersed.
The Council is expected to accept the work covering Outer Road and Sixth Street Northeast hot mix asphalt project, so that assessments can begin. A resolution adopting the final assessment schedule for the project is also expected to be approved. The city is on a five-year zero interest loan from the county and is passing along the same terms to property owners to pay their assessments.
Two city-owned houses are to be sold to adjoining property owners for tear downs: 122 Third Ave. N.W., and 412 First Ave. N.E.
With spring less than two weeks away, the city is ready to begin projects for the construction season. The Council will consider a motion to award the 2021 Water Main Improvements Project to Summers Enterprise in the amount of $1,057,488.83. Funding of the project is still to be determined if the city will pay cash or take out a short five-year loan.
Following the regular meeting, Council will conduct a work session discussing an increase of utility rates.