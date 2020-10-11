Public hearings will lead off tonight’s City Council meeting, which is being held in the Oelwein Community Plaza where social distancing can be observed. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Following the public hearings on vacating an alley in the northwest quadrant, amending the urban renewal plan for Industrial Park, and a TIF agreement with HyVee, if no objections are heard, the Council may consider suspending the rules and adopting ordinances on two of the measures on first readings.
The ordinance vacating the alley and selling portions to homeowners near the ally may pass on the first and final reading. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger noted the city will work with the property owner at 211 Fourth St. NW to make sure they have driveway access.
The council must pass an ordinance as part of the TIF (Tax Increment Financing) process. This ordinance provides for the division of taxes levied on certain taxable property added to the Industrial Park Urban Renewal Area. This ordinance may also be passed on a first and final reading.
The amended Urban Renewal Plan for Industrial Park will include the new Dollar Fresh and a resolution will be presented for approval.
A second resolution will be presented as a development agreement with HyVee, in which the city will provide a TIF of 90 percent tax rebate of the county, school and city taxes. This will provide funding for Dollar Fresh to continue to expand in Oelwein and provide jobs in the community.
The Planning Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee will present recommendations for demolition funding applications for 124 Fourth Ave. S.W., 321 First Ave. S.E., and 818 First Ave. N.E. to the Council to consider for approval.
Liaison Committee reports, along with City Attorney, Administrator and Mayor comments round out the regular session.
The Council will convene in a work session following the regular meeting for a discussion on reconfiguring space at City Hall.