Oelwein City Council meets at 6 p.m. tonight in the Community Plaza, where face masks and social distancing are required.
The Council is expected to approve the first readings of ordinances to raise certain line items on the city’s utility bills that come to every business, industry and household each month. The line items that will see increases are the tree utility, the water rate, and the sewer/wastewater rate. The infrastructure fee that is currently on the utility bill each month will be removed and rate increases will be applied to the separate designated line items. These rate increases will help address several projects occurring in water and wastewater.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the city is taking a significant step in upgrading infrastructure and fixing problems, while trying to stay ahead of DNR mandates and new utility requirements.
The Council will consider a resolution to apply for financial assistance from the USDA in the form of a grant for replacement of the police department’s heating system, and an aerial fire truck. Part of the grant requires Council approval.
The Council is also expected to approve the final bill for the No. 42 Well project in the amount of $16,228. These charges will be paid for from the loan that was received from the project.
A portion of the Wings East road replacement project was not completed by late fall due to timing and contractor workloads. The installation of drainage tile along 13th Avenue Northeast in the Wings East Addition is left to be finished. City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane is recommending the Council approve the low bid of $10,700 from West Union Trenching to complete the project. This tile will help alleviate storm water drainage, which, in turn, will help alleviate issues that have existed near the roadway concerning water in the ground.
The Council is expected to approve a motion to accept a proposal from Miller’s Construction, Inc. for sidewalk, curb and steps to the north side of City Hall. Miller’s bid is $5,411 for the project. Mulfinger said this is the last step in the current City Hall improvements. While the city has used up all the funds for the current year, the administrator is recommending spending ahead on this project as the improvement will help proved better access to the Community Development Department. Creating better steps and landing to the north door will improve what has been a problem area, especially during snow and ice weather.
The Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee will make recommendations to the Council regarding demolition assistance applications for six properties in town, 23 Third St. N.W., 104 Eighth Ave. S.W., 37 Fourth Ave. S.E., 125 Seventh Ave. N.E., 125 Sixth St. S.W., and 511 Second Ave. N.E. The Committee will also make a recommendation on a request for funding of $15,000 from Oelwein Celebrations Renewed, Inc., for the annual city celebration held the first weekend in June.
Committee appointments up for consideration include reappointment of Savanna DeJong and Dave Gearhart to the Planning and Zoning Commission, appointment of Robby McKeeman to the Tree Board, and reappointment of Duane Brandt and Tim Gilson to the Civil Service Board.
City attorney and administrator’s reports round out the meeting.