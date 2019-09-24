FAIRBANK — It’s a two-story wood-frame house that was built on a stone foundation in 1910. It has a fireplace, one full bathroom, Jennair and built-in vacuums, Buchanan County records say.
The importance of any of those details may or may not be moot.
The city of Fairbank is buying the house at 405 Grove St., which is behind the Casey’s General Store. The city will pay $15,000 for the building and two residential lots, which total 0.595 acres.
The Fairbank City Council at its regular meeting on Monday authorized Mayor Mike Harter to enter into the purchase agreement. Closing will be prior to Dec. 4, said City Attorney Heather Prendergast.
The children of the owner who had lived in the house for a long time approached the city asking whether it had an interest in buying the property, according to Prendergast. They were getting her situated in assisted living.
“This is a good deal for both of us, her and us,” said Harter.
According to Buchanan County records, the house and lots’ 2019 appraised value is $54,580, which is down from the 2015 total of $55,900. The appraised land value actually rose by $4,120 over that period as the building value dropped by $5,960.
The city has no specific plans for the property as of yet, Prendergast said.
It could be used for economic development, which could mean tearing it down.
“It could also be rehabbing it,” Prendergast said. “It could be selling it for another developer to rehab it. Those are all choices that are made after they acquire it.”
Harter said the house does need repair.
Regarding why the city is buying it, Councilman Ted Vorwald said. “I would say the main purpose is to keep the town cleaned up.”
Marilyn D. King is the deed holder in Buchanan County records.
In other action at Monday’s meeting, the council approved hiring Welsch Construction to make the repairs to the iconic swinging bridge that was damaged by a tree felled in a storm this summer. Welsch estimated the job would cost $3,000, Prendergrast said.
The lumber for the project has been ordered by the city and should arrive within two weeks, according to Public Works director Dave Ryan. The material costs for the project amount to about $3,200, Harter said,
The final cost will be affected by how long it takes Welsh to make the repairs. Ryan said the public works crew will cut and paint the dry treated lumber, turning it over to Welsh for installation.
In other storm-response related news, the council directed Ryan to move forward with replacing a flag pole at the cemetery that has broken twice. The city has received money from insurance, however that comes up about $750 short of the cost of putting in a wider-base pole more resistant to wind.
This city also received $1,914.94 in insurance money over the forced closure of the municipal pool this summer because of broken glass in the pool covers labor, the water cost loss of patronage for 2 1/2 days.
- Ryan asked the council about the the names of parks in the city as it asked him to put up brown signs with the names. City officials will research the names so the council can produce a resolution.
{div}- The council approved a land record change to allow a resident to build a garage.{/div}
{div}- The Police Department is waiting on more information regarding buying a light bar for a squad.{/div}