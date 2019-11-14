Local resident Mary Kay Miller made a special presentation during Monday evening’s City Council proceedings. Ms. Miller is a true pet lover, as was her late father. In his memory, she presented Councilman and volunteer firefighter Matt Weber with a package of oxygen masks special designed for pets. The trio of masks are in small, medium and large sizes.
She told Weber she hopes the Fire Department never has to use them, but feels they will be a welcome addition to their lifesaving equipment. Miller said there are 787 fire departments in Iowa and currently 77 have the pet oxygen masks. She hopes more departments get on board with this project.
Mayor Peggy Sherrets announced that Councilman At-Large Matt Derifield resigned his position effective Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Later in the meeting, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger told the Council they should meet on how to go about the process of appointing a replacement for Derifield. The Council set a work session for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 to talk about options.
The Council approved a resolution certifying tax increment finance indebtedness in various districts in the city. In the Industrial Park Urban Renewal Area, annual appropriations were approved for East Penn, $650,639; and rebate agreements with Forsyth Management Co, LLC/Quality Plus Mfg., Inc., approximately $46,314; Motorcycles Midwest, Inc/Deans Honda assigned to Steil’s Studio of Dance dba Northeast Iowa Dance Academy, approximately $14,907; Boulders Inn assigned to Cornerstone Inn and Suites, LLC, approximately $33,638.
In the Central Urban Renewal Area annual appropriations were approved for Downtown Streetscape for Downtown Business Grants, approximately $189,430; and a rebate agreement with Performance Rehab for approximately $4,200.
The Council also approved a motion to accept the property located at 208 Eighth Ave. S.W. and the lot adjacent to the south. Councilman Warren Fisk asked if anyone has offered to buy the place and tear it down, and was told no, but the city would be putting the property up for sale for redevelopment.
The purchase of fitness equipment from Push-Pedal-Pull was approved for the Wellness Center in the amount of $12,060.
The Council approve the Mayor’s reappointments of Ginger O’Connell to the Zoning Board of Adjustment, and John Bagge and Jim Tuchscherer to the Airport Board. Mayor Sherrets reminded the public again that there are several openings both currently and coming up in the next year on city boards and commissions. Persons interested in city government are encouraged to find out more at City Hall.