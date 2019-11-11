Due to government offices being closed in observance of Veterans Day on Monday, the Oelwein City Council will meet instead at 6 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.
The Council has a number of resolutions to consider, including four which pertain to economic development TIF (tax increment financing) payments due in the next fiscal year. Each resolution is specific to a business from which the city has a tax revenue fund to provide payment to that business.
In other action the council will consider a motion to accept property at 208 Eighth Ave. S.W. and a lot adjacent to the south. The purpose of this acquisition will be to take down the house and create a buildable lot for investors.
There is also a motion to consider purchasing fitness equipment for the Wellness Center totaling $12,060.
The mayor will ask the Council to consider reappointments of Ginger O’Connell to the Zoning Board of Adjustment, and John Bagge and Jim Tuchscherer to the Airport Board.
There are also three current openings on city boards:
• one position on the Zoning Board of Adjustment no through Nov. 1, 2023;
• two on the Planning and Zoning Commission, now through Dec. 31, 2021.
Two more appointments on Planning and Zoning will open up at the end of the year.
Additional appointments opening in 2020 include one position on the Airport Board; one on the Civil Service Commission; three on Park and Recreation Board; two on Planning and Zoning; and two on the Tree Board. Any Oelwein resident who may be interested in serving on one of the boards mentioned, may leave their contact information for the mayor at City Hall.
Following the regular Council meeting, a City Council work session will begin at 7 p.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza, to discuss Wings East improvements.