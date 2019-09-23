Oelwein Public Safety Committee will hold a vicious animal hearing at 5:30 today, before the 6 p.m. City Council proceedings.
The Council will consider a resolution opposing an Alliant Energy Rate increase, along with anti-net metering legislation included. Mayor Sherrets had introduced the resolution at the Sept. 9 meeting, however, the anti-net metering legislation had not been on the original document. It is expected the Council will pass this resolution.
The Council is expected to approve a Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment during Monday’s meeting. The assessment is required for the city to complete in order to apply for a Community Development Block Grant CDBG.
Following a public hearing, the Council is expected to authorize a CDBG water/sewer application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the first application the city made was rejected. Mulfinger said the feedback talked about too many easements needed for the project. He and Utility staff have since reworked the scope of the project and are confident the new application will be accepted.
Diana Johnson of Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission will give a presentation to the Council on the many resources UERPC has for the city to utilize.
Following Council updates, an executive session will be held citing Iowa Code Section 21.5(1)(g) to avoid disclosure of specific law enforcement matters, such as current or proposed investigations, inspection, auditing techniques, or schedules, which if disclosed would enable law violators to avoid detection.
After the executive session, reconvening and adjournment, the Council will meet at the Oelwein Community Plaza at 7 p.m. for a public meeting on the Wings East Street assessments.
City Council meetings are open to the public. Anyone wishing to speak before the Council will be allowed three minutes during the “Citizens” portion of the agenda.