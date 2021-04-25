OELWEIN — City Council meets in regular session at 6 o’clock tonight and will hear the second reading of proposed amendments to the water/sewer and public tree care ordinances that will raise the rates for local residents and businesses.
Increasing the tree utility will help the city address the number of street trees that need to be taken down, mostly due to emerald ash borer infestation. There are approximately 200-300 trees to be removed and there is considerable added cost to removal and disposal. Tree care and maintenance of new trees is an ongoing expense for the city.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger has held several discussions with the Council on the need for water and sewer rate increases. Mulfinger explained the new rate increases remove the infrastructure fee that is currently on the bill and add all charges to the separate rates for water and sewer. The city is taking a significant step in upgrading infrastructure and fixing problems, as well as trying to stay ahead of department of Natural Resources mandates and new utility requirements. The rate increases will help address several projects in water and wastewater.
The Council is expected to set a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a water revenue loan and disbursement agreement to borrow up to $709,000. This will be a state revolving loan (SRF) for the water project taking place this summer. It will pay for the city’s portion that is not covered by the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant). Council has already approved the project and Mulfinger evaluated paying the city’s portion with cash on hand, however, the cost would place reserves too low in the water utility.
The project includes 5,200-ft of 8-inch water main installation under existing sealcoat streets in residential neighborhoods. There will be trenchless construction to reconnect 84 residential properties with new 1-inch water services to the curb stop, plus 5,400 square yards of 5-inch hot mix asphalt patch over the water main trench, PCC curb/gutter replacement, storm sewer and sanitary sewer replacement, and seeding. There will also be 300-ft of hot mix asphalt overlay at the south end of 12th Avenue Southeast.
The Council will consider awarding five downtown properties forgivable loans for building improvements provided by tax increment financing. All the applications were reviewed by members of the OCAD housing committee.
The Council is expected to approve a motion allowing the Oelwein School District to set up a mobile food service in the Oelwein Aquatic Center parking lot for the school to provide summer meals in the area.
The Council is expected to approve a quote from Municipal Pipe Tool for television inspection of sanitary sewer, not to exceed $12,000.
A-Line Striping has presented a proposal for $10,208 to paint striping of roads, crosswalks and parking lots. This line striping is done each year and A-Line has provided the service successfully in past years. The Council is expected to accept their proposal.
Council liaison reports from committees and boards round out the meeting.