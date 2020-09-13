Oelwein’s Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee will meet prior to the regular City Council proceedings tonight to discuss two funding applications for local projects.
One of the projects is a house demolition grant request, while the other is to assist with the city’s youth soccer program.
Jerry and Alice Peeper applied for a residential demolition grant for 220 Ninth Ave. S.W., which is next door to their own residence. The Peepers could be eligible for up to 50 percent, limit not to exceed $5,000, to help with demolition costs if approved.
The couple stated they are interested in purchasing the adjoining property, but only if they are approved for the grant. Their application states the house is not fit for human habitation at this time and cost of rehabilitating the home would exceed any value. They submitted the three demolition estimates required with the application, with the highest, $8,150 and the lowest, $6,800.
City Recreation Director Jessica Burkhart submitted a funding request of $4,430 on behalf of the Oelwein Soccer Club. The money is requested from the city’s hotel/motel tax funds.
Burkhart stated the Birdnow Soccer Complex on the west side of Highway 150 and 20th Street is the location for both practices and meets. An all-purpose backdrop system is needed to keep the ball from going into the businesses to the south and the parking lot. The backdrop system would enhance safety to keep from running to retrieve soccer balls. In addition, she is requesting to 10-pack sets of soccer balls so the teams will have adequate practice and game gear as the program continues to expand.
Burkhart noted that the soccer project reaches 200 youth and 30 adults. The Oelwein Soccer Club plays in the Northeast Iowa Soccer League, hosting teams from Clear Lake, Decorah, Postville, West Union, Tripoli, and Sumner, among others. Attendance per game is averaged at 130.
The PFEED Committee will consider recommendations for these funding requests and forward them to the full City Council for consideration at the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Monday. It will be held in the Oelwein Community Plaza, where social distancing will be observed, and masks are optional.
Oelwein Council is expected to set a public hearing for Oct. 12, to be held on a development agreement between the city and HyVee, related to the company’s development and renovation of property located in the city’s Industrial Park Urban Renewal area, 1345 S. Frederick Ave. The agreement provides for property tax incentives in the form of annual appropriation incremental property tax payments over 10 years (also known as tax increment financing – TIF), not to exceed a total of $400,000, per Section 403.9 Code of Iowa. Should the TIF reach the maximum before the 10 years, the incentive ends.
The public hearing will provide time for Council to receive any oral or written objections from residents or property owners. Depending on the outcome of the public hearing, the Council may be able to take additional action to approve the development agreement at that time.
The Council is expected to approve a resolution requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-10 Government Relief Fund of $107,467.75. This amount constitutes eligible expenditures that were incurred by not accounted for in the current city budget during the time period of March 1 through Dec. 30, 2020, and have not been reimbursed from other sources. The amount reflects expenditures from public health and safety workers in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. It is the first of two applications that will be submitted.
The school district is planning an outdoor homecoming dance Friday, Sept. 25 from 9:30-11:30 p.m. and is requesting a temporary suspension of the noise ordinance regulations for the event.
Liaison and administrative reports, along with payments and purchase requests round out tonight’s City Council meeting.