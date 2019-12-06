Something stinks on the West Side.
The Oelwein City Council will meet in workshop session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at City Hall to discuss reports by residents of an odor. A second workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. regarding the next annual budget and requests for city funding.
A memo from the city’s utility superintendent, Vic Kane, outlines what the city has required of DCW Casing LLC when it comes to a sewer project on the West Side. Since those requirements were issued, DCW has completed 37 discharges of sewage into the system without incident.
Kane said the city has received three recent calls of odor in the air, but was only able to definitively identify the cause for one. An incident on Nov. 17 in the city’s wastewater treatment facility led to venting of gasses that caused odor, Kane wrote in a report also shared with the council.
A second call came at 7 p.m. the next day. “However, the discharge that day occurred at 9:30 a.m. So, we are not sure what the odor that late was about,” Kane wrote.
“The latest call was about two hours after (DCW) had completed a discharge, that we monitored,” Kane said. “There have been five more recent dumps since these calls occurred all without incidents.”
“The issue of smell in the air is a different issue than that of a hazardous situation within the city sewer system. Finding no safety issue with the last 37 discharges, unless directed otherwise, we are proceeding per prior instructions.”