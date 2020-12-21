Lansing Brothers Construction of Luxemburg, Iowa, an hour east on Highway 3, set to work on Monday dismantling the last structure remaining on the city of Oelwein’s list of 44 properties, the red duplex at 120 Third St. SE, a block south of Fareway.
Lansing Brothers owner Ron Lansing, operating the excavator, set the bathtub off to one side and tipped over the chimney that once bisected the duplex.
Worker Dave Schmidt directed a Lansing Brothers semi driver who backed the dumpster trailer and situated it so Ron Lansing in the excavator could set debris into it.
“We’ll load up all the structure to the landfill,” construction engineer Chad Lansing said. “Concrete and the foundation gets hauled away and backfilled.”
The City Council approved the 44-property demolition project, which, with asbestos remediation, totaled nearly $500,000.
“We are excited for this project and are working diligently to get these properties sold,” City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said. “We plan to continue improvements next year as we have had an overwhelming amount of support for home teardowns.”
The last property, built in 1929 according to land records, was one of the city’s acquisitions from Davey’s Doin’s rental properties, which were turned over to the city last year after the landlord did not want to make necessary upgrades and repairs to meet the rental code, according to Daily Register archives citing City Building Official and Zoning Administrator Jay Shekleton. The landlord acquired it in 2012, according to records.
