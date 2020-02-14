City dump truck, train collide in Monona

MONONA — A Monona city employee was seriously injured Thursday when the city dump truck he was driving was struck by a train at a rail crossing in Monona.
The accident occurred just before noon on West North Street where the employee was conducting snow removal operations. The dump truck was struck by an eastbound train containing five railcars.
The driver, who has not been named, was transported to Crossing River’s Health in Prairie Du Chien, Wis., and later transferred to Gundersen Lutheran in LaCrosse for treatment of what has been reported as serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Monona Police, Ambulance, and Fire Department personnel, along with Canadian Pacific Rail Police assisted at the scene.