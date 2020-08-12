OELWEIN — Chad and Tammy Benter are third-generation owners of VanDenover Jewelry in downtown Oelwein. Since taking over the business in the past 18 months they have made significant renovations and upgrades to the store at the corner of East Charles and North Frederick.
This week, improvements were also made to the exterior of the prominent building with a new roof, thanks to the city of Oelwein’s forgivable loan program for downtown businesses. The program uses Tax Increment Financing (TIF) dollars to provide funds for improvements and business development.
Downtown buildings are eligible for funding on renovation, reconstruction, updating, maintenance, façade improvement, and upper story housing.
The Benters were awarded the forgivable loan earlier this year, however, roofing contractors are still catching up from a severe hailstorm and other wind and rain events in the past two years in the area.
“We were in dire need of a new roof. That roof is from the 1970s and was really overdue for replacement,” Chad said of this week’s project.
Benter said he is very glad the city created this TIF forgivable loan program for downtown businesses.
“Several downtown businesses have gotten funds from the program. It’s great. It helps improve the look of the downtown and promotes its sustainability,” Chad said.
He added that somewhere down the road he may look into another shot at TIF dollars to renovate the upstairs of the building for upper-story housing, but that is well into the future.
“For now, I am happy to get a new roof on the place,” he said.