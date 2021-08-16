The Oelwein Fire Department is on track to get an aerial fire truck by this time next year. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger announced Monday the city has received $761,904.76 in FEMA funding from the Assistance to Firefighters Grants. The grant will go toward the aerial apparatus currently estimated at $1.4 million.
Mulfinger said the city has $140,000 in USDA funds ready to go toward the purchase. Currently, the city is working with the fire department volunteers on a fundraising campaign. He said all cities in Fayette County will be approached, including the Board of Supervisors. Mulfinger said the city and volunteers are hopeful that the entire region will see the value in this piece of firefighting equipment and want to be part of the purchase.
“I anticipate we (the city) will still need to bond some funding for this truck in January 2022. This is a great win and a great day for the city,” Mulfinger said.
The volunteers helped with the grant process and the city hired the firm to write the grant. More updates on the fundraising campaign will be provided as it happens.