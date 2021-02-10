City looking ahead to street and water main projects

Current artic temperatures have everyone looking ahead to spring. For the city of Oelwein, spring will mean time to plan projects that can’t be done during the cold winter months.
The city is expected to let bids to repair a section of 12th Avenue Southeast in front of the water tower and near the entrance to the Middle School driveway and parking lot.
“It’s a high traffic area and is pretty busted up,” said Oelwein Utility Superintendent Vic Kane.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said the Council will accept bids this spring to fix the portion. “Although it is snow-covered now, it is a road in need of repairs,” he said.
Kane said the street would include 300 feet of three-inch hot mix asphalt overlay from just south of Second Street Southeast to the Middle School property.
Kane said he is hoping to coordinate the road repair with a water main installation project on slated for 12th Avenue Southeast from East Charles Street to the Middle School. This will include installation of a new eight-inch water main and transfer of water services to residences along the street. This is just one portion of a large water main project for some residential neighborhoods in town. Kane said he wants the timing to work on 12th Avenue for both water main and road repair as long as crews will be in the area and traffic control will be needed.
The large water main project includes 5200 feet of eight-inch water main under existing sealcoat streets in residential neighborhoods. On First Street Northeast from Eighth Avenue east to Elmwood Parkway, work includes transfer of water services from an old four-inch water main to a 12-inch water main along the south side of First Street.
Continuing east, work on First Street Northeast from Elmwood Parkway to 13th Avenue, the aforementioned 12th Avenue Southeast project, Fifth Street Southeast from Fourth to Ninth Avenue, and Sixth Avenue Southeast from Fifth to Seventh Street, will see the eight-inch water main installation and transfer of water services. This includes trenchless construction to reconnect 84 residential properties with a new one-inch water services up to the curb stop. Five-inch hot mix asphalt patch will go over the water main trench. There will also be curb/gutter replacement, storm sewer replacement, sanitary sewer replacement and seeding.
Kane said bid letting is set for March 2. Work is anticipated to start in the early spring – April or May, and be substantially completed Oct. 1. The total project cost is estimated at $1.45 million, of which the city has received a Community Development Block Grant for $600,000.