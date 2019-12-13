The Oelwein City Council officially began its 2020 Watermain Improvement project Monday night with approval of the engineer’s task order describing the scope of the project. The project is estimated at just under $1.3 million, with a Community Development Block Grant covering $600,000. The city’s share of the cost is $686,544.
According to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, the city will need to borrow for the remaining amount and use the water infrastructure fee to pay for the loan. Plans are to get a loan from the state revolving fund (SRF). He explained that while the city has cash on hand, that reserve will be needed to rehabilitate the west water tower. The city is not allowed to use an SRF for what is considered a maintenance project.
The city and Fox Engineering have identified five priority water main replacement projects. Criteria used in identifying these priority areas were based on numerous breaks experienced in past years and a number of watermains that are only 4-inch in diameter when the current IDNR minimum is 6-inch.
Project No. 1 is First Street SE from Hillside Drive East to 12th Avenue SE, at a cost of $81,000.
Project No. 2 is all of 12th Avenue SE from East Charles Street to the water tower. This is the most expensive of the five priorities at $343,000.
Project No. 3 is a portion of First Street NE from Eighth Avenue to 13th Avenue NE, at a cost of $309,000.
Project No. 4 is four blocks of Fifth Street SE from Fifth Avenue to Ninth Avenue SE, at a cost of $333,000.
The final selected priority is Project No. 5 on Sixth Avenue SE from Fifth Street to Seventh Street SE. This section will cost $195,000.
The final design is expected to be presented to the Council by March 31, 2020, with a bid-letting date of April 21. The construction time is estimated to be May through October 2020. Presentation of the project to the public will take place upon completion of the final project design.