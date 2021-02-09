According to discussion held during Monday night’s City Council proceedings, a house is available at no cost to anyone that would like to move it. The Council acted on a measure to vacate a portion of the alley south of Fidelity Bank & Trust to Third Street Southeast, in preparation for development of a new Dollar General Store.
City Councilman Warren Fisk asked about the adjoining properties to the vacated alley, particularly the gray and white craftsman house just south of Berryman Family Dentistry. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said it is a perfectly good house and the developer would offer the house for free to anyone who would incur the cost of moving it to a new location. He said if no one takes up the offer, the house will be taken down. In the past, Mulfinger has made it known that the city has a variety of vacant lots for sale, and one of those might provide an ideal new location for the house should someone take an interest in the project.
A public hearing was set for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the Community Plaza on proposed disposal by sale of the city’s interest in lots at 322 N. Frederick, 208 Eighth Ave. S.W., 702 Third Ave. S.W., 132 Second Ave. N.W. and 524 Second Ave. N.W.
The Council approved a resolution amending the Central Urban Renewal Area in accordance with Iowa Code that requires a city to amend the existing plan to describe any new urban renewal project.
The Council approved an application for tax abatement for Jacob and Jessica Irvine. This is under the urban revitalization plan for Oelwein, residential revitalization area. The Irvines made extensive improvements to a home at 307 Seventh Ave. S.E. as noted in their application.
The Council denied an offer of property to be gifted to the city. According to paperwork, the property is a lot in the 800 block of First Street Northwest, just east of a multiple dwelling structure. The property is from the Roger Schulz Trust. It has a foundation built on the property line adjacent to the existing townhouses, where plans for an addition to the townhouses was never completed. Trees are now growing up through the foundation. The city is pursuing cleanup of the lot through code enforcement and has no desire for the property.
It is time for bridge inspections, which are mandated every two years and reported to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The Council approved a bridge inspection agreement with IIW, P.C. in the amount of $5,000. The project includes performing bridge inspections in compliance with the National Bridge Inspection Standards (NBIS) and associated Iowa DOT documentation for the city’s bridges and a non-NBIS inspection of the railroad viaduct on West Charles Street. This project will help the city understand if and where repairs are the solution or if replacement is needed on bridges in Oelwein. It will also give the city a better idea and discussion of the condition of the viaduct. The inspections will be completed in March.