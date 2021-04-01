Oelwein Fire Chief Mike Hillman has designated open burning dates with the city from April 9 through May 16.
Residents may burn yard waste, sticks, branches, leaves, garden stubble, in a controlled fire pit or area away from structure, vehicles and other flammable items. This is for yard waste only. Persons are not allowed to burn garbage, construction materials, paper, etc. These items should be place in your garbage or recycling containers.
Chief Hillman reminds residents to never leave a fire unattended.