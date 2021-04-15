OELWEIN — With or without cooperation from Iowa’s weather, the City Park Campground opened for the season on Thursday, April 15. But temperatures reaching the mid-50s this weekend should bring some campers out to enjoy the beauty of City Park and Lake Oelwein.
Campground host Ray Crandall will be there to greet campers and see that they are set up for their stay. There are 40 camper spaces that have water and electricity, with a picnic table and firepit at each site. For the tent campers, there is also 800 sq. ft. of primitive camping area. The campground also has a playground area, shelter, access to the lake for fishing and kayaking, a men and women’s modern restrooms/shower house, and a waste station for convenience of those that lodge there.
Crandall says he is happy to be back in his hometown and getting reacquainted with old friends. He is also no stranger to outdoor living. After selling real estate in Oelwein for 15 years back in the 1970s and into the 80s, he set his sights on Alaska, where he worked as a tour guide for fishermen and hunters for 15 years in the Anchorage area.
“It was great. I took people fishing, boating, deer hunting, and got paid for doing things I loved,” Crandall said. “I like being in the outdoors.”
He came back to Iowa in 2000 and worked as captain of a casino boat on the Mississippi River at Clinton. Eventually, he returned to Oelwein to be near his mother and help her, along with being closer to his grandson. Now retired, he has found the seasonal job of campground host to be a good fit for him and his energetic pooch named Tenille (yes, they are the captain and Tenille). When winter comes, he packs up and heads to Arizona.
For those looking for a quiet, shaded campground with modern conveniences, the City Park Campground is located at the southern end of Oelwein, with easy access off of Highway 281, just west of the South Frederick Avenue intersection. The campground is open April 15 through October 15. No reservations are taken, campsites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Groceries, pharmacy, camping needs, restaurants, stores and more are all within about a mile of the campground.