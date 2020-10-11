The City Parks Department has had a busy fall season so far, and Superintendent Josh Johnson hopes the weather will hold out to get some more jobs accomplished before the colder weather sets in.
In his recent report to the City Council, Johnson noted several public locations where the Emerald Ash Borer has taken over and caused his crews some extra work. Several ash trees at Wings Park and the Aquatic Facility became infected and were taken down. All eight ash trees in front of the pool were infected and had to be removed. Park employees took down seven ash trees at Wings by the north playground area that were all dead and there are several yet to go.
Johnson has asked the tree board members to choose a variety of shade trees to replace the ones taken down. This month, the tree board will be planting 54 trees that were received with the Trees Forever grant of $5,000 they were awarded in the spring. The grant specifies these trees to be planted on street boulevards to promote energy efficiency with their urban canopy. Johnson noted that tree board members have talked with homeowners that wanted trees in the boulevards in front of their homes.
In anticipation of returning to a normal summer recreational season next year, park employees set a new slide at the pool in late August before draining it for the year, along with a slide top canopy, holes for the permabrellas drilled and anchors cemented in. Johnson applied for and received funds from the RJ McElroy Trust to pay for these projects.
Johnson reported employees go through their daily routine of cleaning and sanitizing their area, equipment and vehicles every morning. He recently met with contractors for the Red Gate new bathroom and shelter project, as he wants to get the bathroom in before winter and put the shelter up in the spring.
Woodlawn Cemetery is getting a facelift following recovery from tornado damage in late March. The evergreen shrubbery that lined the southwest entrance saw significant damage and was completely removed. Cemetery staff have leveled the ground and seeded it. Plans include tree plantings in place of the shrubbery. The grinding company that left to help clean up after the derecho in Linn and Johnson counties among others, returned and cleaned up the huge pile near the southwest cemetery entrance that was left from the tornado damage.
Johnson also applied for another RJ McElroy Trust and was awarded more than $8,800 to put toward replacing playground equipment at Red Gate Park that was destroyed in the tornado. While activities are winding down, it’s been a year of extreme weather events, coupled with new working guidelines due to the pandemic. Johnson would like to see a smooth finish to what has been a rocky year.