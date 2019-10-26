The City of Oelwein is poised to acquire a large number of non-compliant rental properties. The City Council will decide on a resolution at Monday night’s meeting whether to acquire 37 properties from Davey’s Doin’s LLC.
The city’s rental inspection program has been in place since spring, and the landlord has not been able to bring the properties into compliance, with repeated failed inspections. City staff is currently working with the landlord, with the best course of action to accept the properties and move forward with new owners on those properties that are structurally sound. Properties that cannot be viably rehabilitated would be torn down, according to the resolution.
According to the proposed resolution, the cost to the city going through litigation for these properties would exceed the amount of funding the city would ever receive from levied fines. If the Council approved the resolution, all penalties and fees on these 37 properties will be waved, except for registration fees.
Controls at the wastewater treatment plant need to be updated. The cost of the updating is $31,370, with the items already budgeted. Council is expected to approve this purchase. A secondary control panel for the monitoring system also needs replacing for $11,095. Although this item was not in the budget, it can be purchased out of reserve, and Council is expected to also approve this purchase.
Committee reports will be heard from the Airport Board, Library Board, Park and Recreation Commission, and Housing Committee.
City Attorney, Mayor and City Administrator reports round out the meeting which begins at 6 p.m. Monday in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.