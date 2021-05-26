The Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary annually takes part in poppy distribution during the Memorial Day weekend. This year, the auxiliary selected Lori Glew, daughter of Zach and Christina Glew, as their Miss Poppy representative. She is a member of the junior auxiliary and fourth generation in her family to be part of the legion auxiliary organization.
Lori’s family is steep in American Legion and Auxiliary organizations. Her father Zach is a soldier in the Army National Guard and has served in active duty. Her mother Christina volunteers in many projects with the legion and auxiliary, along with her grandmother Joy Purdy and great-grandmother Lois Purdy, the latter a 60-plus year member having served many offices at the local and county auxiliary level.
The annual Memorial Poppy Days will be held May 28-29 in Oelwein, with auxiliary members posted at distribution sites of Casey’s, Fareway and Kwik Star on those days. Contributions are accepted for poppies, with funds going to assist veterans projects in the Oelwein area.
The Memorial poppy is an emblem of sacrifice, signifying the blood shed of soldiers in defense of our freedoms. The poppy symbolically perpetuates the memory and deeds of the fallen, and is worn with pride as a symbol of remembrance, peace and hope.
The proclamation for Memorial Poppy Days was signed Tuesday at City Hall, by City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. The proclamation calls upon citizens to wear the Memorial poppy to pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom.