Owners of rental properties in Oelwein have until March 1 to renew or register all rental properties. Failure to do so will result in a late fee of $10 per day, up to $300, per property. Even if your property has already passed rental inspection and is compliant, registration is still required.

Like last year, single family homes are $85, and buildings with multiple units are $85 for the building, plus $25 for each additional unit. All rental properties must be registered, even if only occupied for part of a year.

To register rentals, persons may go to the city website at: http://www.cityofoelwein.org/departments/communitydevelopment-department.html and follow the bright yellow “register” link. Persons with questions may call 319-283-5862 or send an email to buildingadmin@cityofoelwein.org

