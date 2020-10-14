Mayor Brett DeVore and Councilman Warren Fisk reported on the Oct. 8 special meeting with the Fayette County Solid Waste Commission at the Oct. 12 City Council meeting.
DeVore said the city’s resolution to the Commission was rejected. He said unless the city resumes payment to the Commission, Oelwein will lose its ties to the landfill and will forfeit all funds.
“We contribute a significant amount, too,” DeVore told the Council. The mayor said he has made inquiries as to new places for the large blue recycling bins that have been at the source of issues with the Commission. Dollar Fresh said it would host bins on its parking lot as has been done in past years when Shopko and Pamida were the businesses there. Lumber Ridge and Fareway are other possibilities, he said.
Fisk said 28E agreements are supposed to be updated and looked at every five years. The current agreement all the cities in Fayette County have with the Commission has not been updated.
Mulfinger told the Council, “There are changes that can be made to this program that they (the Commission) are not even aware of. Do I want to stay with the Commission? Yes. But do I want the Commission to be better? Yes.”
The City Council decided they will resume payments and work with the Commission on better options for the community.