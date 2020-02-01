The Oelwein Community Development Department reminds landlords the annual deadline for rental registration is coming up again. Like last year, single family homes are $85, and buildings with multiple units are $85 per building plus $25 for each additional unit. For example, a triplex is $135 ($85+25+25) to register.
The deadline to register all rental properties is March 1, 2020. Failure to do so will result in a late fee of $10 per day, up to $300, per property. Even if your property has already passed rental inspection and is compliant, registration is still required.
Rental registration is entirely online this year. The easiest way to register/renew is to go to http://www.cityofoelwein.org/departments/community-development-department.html and follow the bright yellow “register” link. The Rental Housing and Maintenance Guide can be found below the yellow link as a series of 5 PDF documents.
Those documents explain the Rental Registration program and what the inspectors will be looking for during inspection. This guide is also available upon request as a bound copy at Oelwein City Hall.
If you have further questions, or need assistance with online registration, please call the Community Development Department at 319-283-5862.