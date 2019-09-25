About 40 residents from the Wings East Addition attended the city’s open work session Monday night on assessments destined for their properties from a planned street repair project. The six-block neighborhood has homes valued from just under $100,000 to more than $300,000, but the common voice heard throughout the Community Plaza was against a total street project.
A portion of 12th Avenue NE began breaking up several years ago, and failed almost completely this year, causing the city to put up barricades to close it off. The concrete street in other sections of the horseshoe neighborhood has numerous cracks but appears to be stable, at least for now. One area on 13th Avenue NE is a gravel surface due to effects from construction equipment during a new home build.
The council already bonded $3.45 million, with $1.8 million going to this project, which would include an all new concrete replacement of 12th and 13th Avenues, and most of Third Street NE between 12th and 13th. While the residents contend a new, smooth road would be preferred, and much easier their vehicles, the assessments (up to 25% of property valuation in some cases) are the deal-breaker.
“We cannot afford this,” said one woman, frankly. “We’ve lived in our house three years, worked two jobs to pay for what we have and are proud of it. But it will all be gone if you go through with this project. We are asking you to please find another way.”
“We don’t feel we should be penalized for poor engineering, and going into our retirement fund to pay for this,” said another homeowner.
Other resident asked about cutting back on the project
area and just repairing the really bad spots.
City Councilman Matt Weber, who represents the First Ward where the intended project is based, said, “If we do patch work and run into problems, we will end up having to redo all of it anyway.”
Weber has fielded numerous calls regarding this project since before the assessments came out and carefully recorded each question posed from a constituent. He referred the questions to City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, who answered each one in a two-page typed handout at Monday’s work session. Along with the Q and A’s, a map of the area was attached to the assessment schedule.
The residents have the option of paying the entire assessment in a lump sum or allocating over 10 years. Costs range from under $1,000 to more than $32,000 for some of the properties.
“This (Oelwein) has got to be one of the highest taxed places in Iowa,” said Joan Walz. “I say fix it with a patch and let us have a little money left to do something with before we’re six feet under.”
Mayor Peggy Sherrets kept the post-council work session to an hour, but it was clear those attending brought ammunition to continue if necessary. Council members will now have to decide whether to go forward with the project as is proposed, or work on a smaller-scale plan.
“We have two years to spend the bond money, so the city is committed to some kind of project,” Mulfinger said in a phone conversation with the Daily Register Tuesday. “Our goal was to start next year on this project, but considering the feedback from assessment numbers, I can’t say now.”
But, what if the Council decides to further pare back the project? What happens to the bonded funds that are leftover?
Mulfinger said if the project became smaller in cost, the extra bond money would be put toward other street repairs in the city.
“If Council only wants to do a small portion, that is still a possibility,” Mulfinger said, adding that it would be up to Council on whether that would be assessed or not. “Public thoughts will definitely influence Council decision on what way to go with the project.”