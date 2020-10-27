OELWEIN — Chad Lansing turned some heads at the June 22nd Oelwein City Council meeting when he told governing board that Lansing Brothers Construction could take down two or more houses per week in reference to the city’s 2020 House Demolition Project. However, it has become evident since mid-July, that the construction company is up to the challenge it set.
At Monday’s Council proceedings payment was approved to Lansing Brothers for Group 4 of 5 invoice, totaling $72,500 for eight houses. Jay Shekleton, city building official and zoning administrator said that brings the total to 38 houses down with five to go.
The outfit was back at it Tuesday morning, tearing down 223 East Charles St., which is one of two adjoining properties being leveled.
Ron Lansing, backhoe and bulldozer operator, said he will get to the second house very soon.
“I have to clean this up first and fill in the hole before I tackle the second house,” he said. Lansing knows his way around the heavy equipment, having operated the large backhoes since 1961. He and his brother Fred started the company. These days he just enjoys being a machine operator and leaving the contract and other paperwork to his son Chad.
“I’m 77 and still enjoying what I’m doing,” he said with a laugh.
The senior Lansing brother said their company has done a lot of demolition work around northeast Iowa. Severe flooding in 2008 took its toll on houses in Elkader and Guttenberg, where they demolished about 20 in each town.
“Oelwein had a lot more, but not the result of flooding,” he said. “I think the landlords should be responsible, that’s just my opinion, but the city is doing the right thing in getting rid of them so something better can be built.”
Ron said while Oelwein has a lot higher number of homes slated for demolition, the city pales in comparison to Marshalltown, which is still struggling to recover from a tornado more than two years ago.
“We’ve been working in Marshalltown over two years and there is still a lot to be done. I have two backhoes I just left down there because we will have to go back and do more,” he said.
If things go as planned, Lansing Brothers will fulfill their contract with Oelwein before Thanksgiving.
“It’s a lot of houses gone, I know, but I think most people are glad to see them gone,” Ron said.
There are already plans in place for the property where the two houses are being taken down on East Charles this week. RISE, Ltd. of Elkader, which was formerly Alternative Living Corporation (ALC), has been approved for rezoning the property to build a new group home.
The East Charles lots are close to the library and other downtown businesses, that allow those living in the home, which serves people with physical or intellectual disabilities, to have walking access. The proposed new group home would house five RISE clients who are cared for by one to two staff on site at any given time.
According to a letter to the Council from the agency, the seven bed, three bath ALC home at 303 N. Frederick, once vacated, will be listed for sale, thereby creating more housing in the community. RISE employs a total of 13 residential staff in Oelwein and is working to add another service area, which anticipates adding up to six staff at that site.