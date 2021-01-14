The wintry mix of weather expected in the area last night and today will give the City Street Department an opportunity to put its newest truck to the test. The new dump truck with plow attachment hasn’t seen much action so far with a relatively mild winter to date and only one major snowfall on Dec. 28.
City Superintendent Vic Kane explained the city has a capital improvement program (CIP) into which they budget and schedule equipment replacements or pieces of equipment recommended for purchase.
“Due to limited funding the process is a give and take. Thus, items may be moved onto or moved further back on the list,” Kane said. “This allows us to focus on city goals while adapting to the ever-changing workload with the associated costs that brings.”
Reasons vary for replacing equipment.
Some pieces of equipment see more use than others, so simply the daily wear and tear eventually dictates replacement. Others over time, succumb to corrosion after years of hauling and applying salt to the roads. Still others get to a point where finding parts for them becomes difficult.
The city’s departments are all quite careful with equipment and trying to get the most out of each piece.
“The departments are frugal with how and why equipment is replaced,” Kane said. Some of the equipment borders on antiquated.
“We have a snowblower that is 47 years old and still functional. Other equipment and vehicles are up to 29 years old,” he said. “We try to maintain a balance that allows our staff to conduct the day-to-day work with getting the last dime out of everything that we purchase.”
As for what happens to the old equipment when replaced, Kane said generally it is removed from service.
“If possible, we will reduce its usage or send it to another department to maximize the useful life of the item,” he said.{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}