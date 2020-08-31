OELWEIN — While the city of Oelwein’s neighborhood improvement project continues with the demolition of dilapidated houses, its problems with the urban canopy remain the same.
More than 18 months ago, the Emerald Ash Borer was found in ash trees in Fayette County and has since made its way through a large portion of the city’s shady ash trees. The damage is done, and City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane says there are many trees that are now visibly showing the infestation.
“All over the northeast part of town you can see the trees that are infested,” Kane said. He explained damage from the EAB kills the tree from the top down, so people will notice the tops of their ash trees losing foliage and dying off, as the disease eats its way down to the tree trunk.
“All you have to do is look up and you can spot the problem very easily,” Kane said.
The city has already contacted many property owners who have infected trees, about taking them down and offering the option of replacing them with another variety of tree that the EAB will not kill. Bill and Kathy Adams were among those contacted. They live on First Avenue Northeast and have a tree along the boulevard that is dying from the EAB.
“The city contacted us about taking it down a while ago. But this year has seen a lot of setbacks with a tornado and cleanup in March, the pandemic, flood cleanup and now the derecho,” Kathy said. “I’m hoping they can take it down soon, because small branches fall off when it’s windy and that worries me.”
Kane said the city got through the tornado cleanup but their grinding contractor, T & W Grinding ran into mechanical trouble when his machinery that grinds tree limbs into mulch burned up in the yard waste site. While he has been able to replace the equipment, he is still behind on the work that was already piling up, literally.
Kane said the derecho that hit central and east central Iowa on Aug. 10, changed any efforts the city might have had about getting some trees taken down.
“Anybody doing trees is in Cedar Rapids right now and probably will be for some time. Our efforts are pretty much shut down right now,” he said.
Kane said the city always has more things that need to be done than they have time or money for, but they are trying to check things off the list. For now, the trees are not at the top of that list.