Summers Enterprise of Masonville has begun work on the 12th Avenue Southeast water main, as evident by the trenching equipment and markers along the east side of the street from the Middle School parking lot entrance north to East Charles Street, and also First Street Southeast from Hillside Drive East to 12th Avenue Southeast.
This construction work is one portion of the 2021 water main improvements planned for the city. Other locations include First Street Northeast from Eighth to 12th Avenues; Fifth Street Southeast from Fifth to Ninth Avenues; and Sixth Avenue Southeast from Fifth to Seventh Streets.
Existing four-inch water mains in these locations are old and have had continued issues with breaking. The replacement project includes a new eight-inch water main, connection to the existing water system, abandoning the existing water main, replacement of one-inch water services, and paving any disturbed areas.
Fox Engineering explained trenchless methods will be used to install the mainline water pipe, while places where the new pipe will be connected to existing water mains will be open cut. The contractor, Summers Enterprise, will use a bore rig on private properties when the new water services are installed from the new water main to a new curb stop, to be located at the property line. The private water service from the curb stop to each home will not be replaced.
Summers will coordinate with property owners prior to the service line work, with all disturbed areas restored/seeded upon completion of the project.
Property owners will also be emailed weekly updates that include a summary of work completed for the week and the anticipated schedule for the next week, as well as traffic changes necessary for the project.
Residents along the streets where work will be done are asked to label their trash and recycling bins, as the contractor may need to coordinate alternate locations for trash and recycling pickup during the project.
Persons who regularly use the streets that are affected by the project should pay close attention to any traffic control signage to know if areas will be restricted on a given day, as this will change often. Residents will be able to access their homes during construction and the contractor will inform property owners if their driveways will be impacted by the construction.
The contractor will also provide notice prior to temporary loss of sanitary and water service, with disruptions estimated at less than four hours. If persons experience any other loss of utility service such as cable, gas/electric, internet or phone, they should contact that service provider directly.
The total cost of the project is $1.32 million, with $600,000 of the cost funded from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The project is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 construction season (approximately November), according to Utility Superintendent Vic Kane.