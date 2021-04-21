City seeking lifeguards for summer jobs at the aquatic center

OELWEIN — After a year filled with disappointments for loss of summer activities, the Oelwein Parks Department has confirmed the Family Aquatic Center will open to the public this year. But there is a catch. The pool cannot operate without lifeguards.
City Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and Aquatic Center Manager Peggy Sherrets say they are struggling to get persons interested in being lifeguards for the coming swimming season.
“We need lifeguards, or we can’t open, it’s as simple as that,” said Sherrets Wednesday. She and Johnson have visited the high school during lunchtimes to visit with students, hoping to get some recruits, but so far, that has not happened.
Sherrets said basically, the hours for a lifeguard would be 1-7 p.m. She said, if interested, they could work up to 40 hours a week, but she will work with any schedule, part- or full-time. To be a lifeguard, persons must be at least 15 years old, however, she added they would not turn away adults, either.
“The city pays for lifeguard certification, which is good for two years, and also provides the swimsuits,” Sherrets said.
Applications are available at Oelwein High School, Starmont and West Central. The job description and application is on the website Oelwein.fun or cityofoelwein.org. Persons can fill out the application, print it off and drop it in the payment box in front of City Hall.
Targeted opening for the Family Aquatic Center is Memorial Day weekend. Johnson said it there is no response in their search for lifeguard applicants within the next couple of weeks, the city will have to make the decision not to open this year.
“We have put in a lot of new stuff at the pool in anticipation of opening this year. It would really be unfortunate if lack of lifeguards would keep it from opening,” Johnson said.