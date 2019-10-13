The city of Oelwein continues to seek ownership of abandoned properties.
On Thursday, Oct. 10, the city petitioned for the titles to 308 6th Ave. SE, owned by the Jerald Duane Nicol Living Trust, and 217 2nd Ave. NW, owned by Vici Investments, LLC, according to online court documents.
Both properties also have additional parties with interest by virtue of tax sale certificate purchases.
According to filings in both cases, the homes are not occupied and no utilities are provided. The city also says neither is fit for human habitation and both are beyond repair, deteriorating because of the elements and create unsafe, unsanitary environments.
Other properties the city this year has determined are abandoned and for which it has sought titles include:
129 5th Ave. NE, 14 2nd Ave. NW, 205 3rd St. NW, 801 3rd Ave. NE, 225 2nd Ave SE, and 145 2nd Ave. NW.