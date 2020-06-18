OELWEIN — City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane discussed several key projects recently completed and in the works, related to the city’s infrastructure, during a Council work session on Monday, June 15. Kane said members of the Council had presented questions at various times on some of the projects and he tried to update everyone on their progress.
City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger presented an outline on a dozen projects, how they were or are being funded and their current status.
The oldest project listed was, disinfection and 42 well improvements, that was started in August 2017. The project has seen several substantial delays and will finish in September, according to Mulfinger, who added the city will be going after funds from the late completion.
Kane said there were some contractor-related delays on the project and then residual monitors that had issues and were sent back to the manufacturer. They are still waiting for the monitors to be returned to be installed. The project cost $1.2 million and was funded through a state revolving fund (SRF) loan and repaid by water utility.
The 20th Street lift station project began in September 2017 and finished this spring. The lift station was updated to handle the load from the new East Penn facility. Project cost was $251,090 and was funded through a SRF loan repaid by sewer infrastructure.
The Old Road (extension of 10th Street SE to Eastline Road) started in May 2018 and was completed in the fall of 2019. The project cost of $292,417 was funded 80 percent through Upper Explorerland Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) and the city covered the rest from road repair reserves. The road finished the industrial complex and provided an industrial road leading to the east bypass route.
A patch and chip seal project for various areas in the city was completed in the fall of 2019 at a cost of $192,058. Road user tax reserves funded the project.
The Wings East project is likely the city’s most talked about and anticipated project due to begin this summer. This includes repair/replacement of a failed road plan in the Wings East addition between 12th and 13th Avenues NE. The work is estimated at $1.8 million. A general obligation bond repaid through debt service and road user tax will fund the project. Street assessments will also be needed to repay the loan.
Outer Road and Sixth Street NE road project is also anticipated to start this summer. The cost is between $70,000 and $144,000, without the 25 percent contingency. Road user tax will make five payments to the county over five years and road assessments will help pay for the project.
The Q Avenue/Sixth Street SW project is already underway, and the city’s share of the cost is $61,000, which will be paid through road user tax.
“We have a lot of projects in the fire, some nearing completion and some just getting started,” Kane said. “The West Water Tower and Water Infrastructure project are being split into two parts. The whole project is estimated at $2.5 million. The water tower renovation portion is expected to start yet this month.”
Kane said the water infrastructure portion will be bid out in January 2021. This is the project that is taking a lot of time as it deals with replacing watermains in a city filled with old, old watermains.
“How to decide, that’s the issue. A project to replace all the mains that are bad in town would take years and the city doesn’t have the money for that type of project,” Kane said. “So, what we are doing is trying to put the money we have right now to the best use. We still have watermains in town from 1908.
“Some of the mains have had so many leaks, we try to focus on those first. We kind of know what ones have the most problems. It’s also a process of setting up designs and logistics in preparing for the project.”
Kane said to put in a new main, they will try to bore up along the curb lines where possible, rather than in the road. It costs more to put a new main under a road because you have to dig up the road and put it back, he explained.
Kane said other projects on Mulfinger’s list have been complicated by last week’s flooding.
“Our wastewater treatment plant pumps an average of one million gallons of water per day. During a big event like last Tuesday (June 9), 13 million gallons of water went through the plant,” he said.
A road improvements project is slated for the city for next year with bid letting in January and a start date hopefully in the spring. The cost estimate is unknown at this time and Mulfinger and the Street Department are working on a list of roads for the Council.
Kane said the flash flooding last week did a job on some roads and alleys.
“We’re getting to the washout areas and repairing/patching up streets. There are a couple of major ones still to get done,” he said.
Kane said COVID-19 has played a part in the overall decisions being planned for the city’s street repairs. During the height of people self-isolating, not as many were out driving, which means less money in the road use tax fund.
“We don’t want to over-extend ourselves if we don’t have the tax money to that is normally expected,” he said. “People get in a hurry and want everything addressed right away. We do not have the staff or the funds to get everything done overnight. It (street deterioration) didn’t happen overnight, and it can’t be fixed that quickly, either.”
Kane has approximately 30 years of experience working with city councils.
“I like that this Council is addressing more things that need to be looked at. It’s a pain for us (street and utility departments) because there is so much going on at one time, but yet, it is exciting that so much is being worked on,” he said. “If people say the city isn’t doing anything, they are definitely not looking around at what’s being done.”