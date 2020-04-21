OELWEIN – The city of Oelwein has let bids for the west water tower project. The City Council approved letting bids for the project at its last meeting.
The engineer’s estimate for the project is roughly $1 million, but Utility Superintendent Vic Kane said it’s anybody’s guess as to how the bids will come in. Kane said the coronavirus pandemic could affect the bidding process.
“Either jobs aren’t letting much because of the virus, so companies are looking for work, which could mean more competitive bids, or companies are too busy, which would drive the price up,” Kane said. “The city is in the process of taking bids now and will have a bid opening on May 5.”
Kane said the project includes removal of lead paint on the exterior of the tower, which means the entire tower must be tented to prevent any contamination. Other work includes bringing safety features up-to-date on the tower, as well as repainting both the inside and the outside. Kane said there is no lead paint on the inside; that was removed several years ago. He added that the last time the tower was painted was 1986.
Kane said the project will likely be in the fall, but could be pushed back until next spring, which also might bring in better (lower) bids. Funding for the project will come from city coffers, as the project was not eligible for grant funding.