The city’s Home Rehabilitation Revolving Loan Fund was tapped into for the first time at Monday night’s Oelwein City Council meeting.
The Council approved a recommendation from Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission and the city’s Community Development Department on an application from Mark Dahling for rehabilitation funds for a home he purchased at 214 Eighth Ave. S.W.
Mulfinger noted that this is the kind of use that the revolving loan fund is designed for. The city has $125,000 available in this program. The full amount of the request ($5,759.75) was approved.
• The Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee met before the regular Council meeting to discuss demolition funding requests and accepting of a property. They brought recommendations forward to the Council meeting.
Brandon Bush, owner of 202 Fourth Ave. N.W., contacted the city June 25 to ask if the city was interested in taking the house and the property. City building official Jay Shekleton told the Council in a memo that Community Development inspected the house and based on the condition of the property, it was placarded as unsafe to occupy and ordered to be demolished.
Shekleton said the city owns two properties to the north of this house and this property could be combined or re-surveyed and split into multiple lots for future housing. Shekleton wrote that if the city decides not to accept the property, it will end up on the city’s list of homes to be demolished — cost assessed to taxes — and result in a lot that the city has to maintain but does not own.
Bush was present at the committee meeting and told the committee he doesn’t have the funds or the time to take down the house, and would rather see the city make some good use of the property.
The Council approved accepting ownership of the property.
• A contractor, Aden Raber, asked to purchase two adjacent properties at 15 and 17 Fifth Ave. S.W. from the city. Raber’s intentions are to join the two parcels into one and take down the house and garage at 15 Fifth Ave. S.W., salvaging material to be re-used. He would rehabilitate the house at 17 Fifth Ave. S.W. and put it on the market as a single-family home. Joining the two lots would create a 100x150-foot parcel.
Shekleton recommended the city sell the two properties to Raber for the amount the city has invested, which is $3,058.
The Council approved the sale of the two properties to Aden Raber.
The third recommendation brought forward from the committee met with resistance among Council members. MLH Rentals LLC requested demolition funding assistance for a property next door to their home. The house at 317 Second Ave. N.E. had been damaged from a fire in June and was determined uninhabitable. MLH Rentals owners Mike and Laura Haun live north of the property in question and want to demolish the house and clean up the lot to improve the neighborhood.
When the request was brought before the Council, only two members, Lynda Payne and Karen Seeders, approved the motion. Renee Cantrell, Warren Fisk, Tom Stewart and Matt Weber voted against the motion, noting that the demolition request came from a rental company and not the individuals.
Seeders said she would visit with the Hauns and encourage them to reapply for demolition assistance under their own names as property owners and not as a rental company.
• The Council approved a resolution to adopt policies for purchasing and procurement when members met in regular session Monday night. Mulfinger explained the reason behind this resolution comes down from the federal government.
He said when applying for Community Development Block Grant and other federal funding the government says the city needs more wording/information in its policy to ensure federal standards are being met. Mulfinger sought assistance from Iowa Homeland Security who distributes FEMA funds, and they provided the needed updates to the city’s policies, which were put in the approved resolution.
• In Council updates, Councilman Matt Weber commended Mulfinger for his work and resourcefulness at applying for grants and other funding to help the city with projects.
Mayor Brett DeVore said he received a call Saturday night from persons who saw vermin running in and out of the vacant downtown building at the northeast corner of South Frederick and First Street Southeast. He said more than one person witnessed the instance and he will be talking with the property owner to take care of the issue.
Mulfinger reminded Council members there will be a work session following the next meeting, Aug. 23, when project priorities will be discussed. He asked members to bring their lists.
There was no further discussion prior adjournment.