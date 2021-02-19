Oelwein City Council is expected to settle up the No. 42 Well project with Portzen Construction when it meets in regular session Monday, 6 p.m. in the Oelwein Community Plaza. The project was scheduled for major completion for the fall of 2018, but has gone beyond what the Council deems reasonable extensions. The Council will consider a motion deducting $25,000 from the final amount to Portzen as an appropriate sum for the late close out on the project.
In his memo to Council members, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger notes there are two outstanding bills with this project, with K&W Electric for $19,000 and engineering overage charges of $16,228. Mulfinger wrote that should Portzen not pay the electrician, the city could provide that payment. He added he has worked with Fox Engineering and negotiated on their charges. If the city should have to pay out, it would not pay more than the $25,000 that was deducted from the total project. The entire project, including the aforementioned charges, is covered by a water revenue bond.
Lansing Brothers Construction wrapped up its house demolition project for the city in December, however, the finishing of the properties was hampered by snowstorms and subzero weather. Lansing Brothers contract is to be completed by March 1, however, Community Development Director Jay Shekleton recommends extending the deadline to June 1. He wrote that Lansing Brothers demolished the structures in a timely manner, including three more homes that were added to the original list, but they were not able to complete grading, seeding, tree removal and other finishing items before weather turned.
Public hearings will be held on the city’s proposed disposal by sale of 322 N. Frederick Ave., 208 Eighth Ave. SW, 702 Third Ave. SW, 132 Second Ave. NW, and 524 Second Ave. NW. Following the public hearings if no objections are given, the council is expected to approve the sales of the properties to individuals that have expressed interest in acquiring them.
A public hearing will be set for Monday, March 8, on the proposed sale of 412 First Ave. NE., a property the city recently acquired.
A public hearing will also be set for Monday, March 8, on the 2022 budget, which is a requirement before the next year’s budget can be approved and ratified.
The city will host an open house at the new Iowa Home, 318 Seventh St. SW, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
A work session will be held prior the regular City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. for a discussion on a snow removal appeal request.
A work session will also follow the regular Council meeting at approximately 6:30 p.m. to discuss fees and marketing.