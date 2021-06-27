Oelwein City Council meets in regular session at 6 o’clock today in City Hall. Among items on tonight’s agenda is a motion to authorize the professional services of an engineer for a design for Charles Street Viaduct Hazard Mitigation project. City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger said this will be useful in helping plan for the future of the viaduct, as the engineer will be able to evaluate the viaduct during the process.
The OCAD Downtown Committee wants to expand the possibility of sidewalk cafes and parklets in the downtown. An amendment to the city’s code will be necessary to open more options for restaurants. Mulfinger notes that this code will help start a movement to increase dining options in the downtown and use great assets that are in the Oelwein business district. The committee is planning to work with one restaurant this summer and fall and then work with more as the attraction gains popularity.