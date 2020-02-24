The Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee will meet prior tonight’s Oelwein City Council meeting at 5:45 to discuss four funding requests.
The Williams Center for the Arts has made two Hotel/Motel Funding application requests of $1,500 each for the first and second quarters of the cycle. These requests are to help cover costs of entertainment programs at the Williams Center.
Oelwein Celebration Renewed, Inc., has submitted a funding application request of $6,500 to be applied to the entertainment budget for the annual Oelwein Celebration.
Steve Gabriel submitted a demolition funding request of $4,200 for the house at 723 Second Ave. S.W.
The Committee will bring recommendations for these requests before the full Council for a vote at the 6 p.m. meeting.
The Council is expected to approve a resolution accepting property from the Harold and Verla Stroshal estate, which is a strip of ground in the vicinity of the wastewater treatment plant, near Otter Creek. Accepting deed to this ground, which is landlocked, would allow city access to the creek in case a cleanout is needed.
The Council will also consider making all city parks and trails nicotine-free. This resolution comes from a unanimous recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Commission to establish a nicotine-free policy for parks and trails.
The D&W Railroad sold their lines to Iowa Northern. The city had an agreement on the viaduct with D&W, which now transfers to Iowa Northern. The Council will consider a motion authorizing Mayor DeVore’s signature on a consent to assignment of the agreement to Iowa Northern. The city is also visiting with the railroad and Transco on the future of the viaduct, and is required by contract to sign the agreement.
The Council is expected to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. Monday, March 9 on the 2020 budget.
City Council convenes at 6 o’clock tonight in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.