OELWEIN — Local residents are going to see an increase in their city utility bill this summer, but just how much remains to be determined. At the first City Council meeting this month, on Monday, April 12, the new increases will be established in the services for water, sewer-wastewater and tree utility, and proposed ordinances will go through the first readings. The increases will start out at a higher rate and then decrease over a five-year span.
“Raising rates on a utility is not something that the city takes lightly,” said City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. He explained there are several projects planned out and he has worked the numbers for months to prepare a successful plan for the Council.
Recent Council work sessions on water utility rates reveal the city is ready to take an aggressive step in fixing the water and sewer infrastructure that is antiquated in many areas of town. Through these work sessions Councilmembers have determined they want to remove the infrastructure fee that is currently on everyone’s water bill each month, and place all charges in the rates themselves.
Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore said it doesn’t do any good to point fingers at past Councils that failed to address the issues strongly enough.
“We can’t change the past. But we can’t keep kicking the can down the road and passing the buck to the next generation. We have to take some kind of action,” DeVore said.
Water rates
Water rates will increase, effective July 1, 2021, for a project this summer and to prepare for a routine water project every other year. The proposed plan is to remove the infrastructure fee, since the Council had determined the cost of water should be focused on usage and not a set fee. It will be an aggressive rate and fee schedule for the water utility beginning July 2021- 25%; July 2022- 6%; July 2023- 6%; July 2024- 2%; July 2025- 2%. These are proposed figures, with Council evaluating and voting on an official first reading amending the ordinance according to city code.
The water rate increases are necessary to complete projects including payment of a $779,500 loan for a water infrastructure project this year that has also been awarded $600,000 in CDBG funds; $1.3 million for an additional project(s); provide $100,000 in revenue annually for capital improvement projects in water.
Water main breaks are all too common in town, with old pipes that are no longer viable continuing to be used. City staff is working with the Council on a plan to allow the city to tackle projects on the city’s timeline, and not because of an Iowa Department of Natural Resources mandate, or because the infrastructure failed.
“Water delivery is the most important service in the city,” Mulfinger said. “The City Council is committed to providing safe drinking water 24/7.”
Sewer/Wastewater rates
Proposed rate increases for sewer-wastewater will also go into effect July 1. The proposal over a five-year span is July 2021- 9%; July 2022- 5%; July 2023- 5%; July 2024- 2%; July 2025- 2%.
There are several projects to complete in the sewer-wastewater department including: $1 million reed bed expansion; $300,000 nutrient reduction; $200,000 clean out equalization basin and replace liner; $200,000 sewer main replacement; $135,000 UV disinfection; $100,000 annual revenue for capital improvement projects in sewer/wastewater; $70,000 staffing level; infiltration/inflow (INI) study; improvements to Fourth and Fifth Northeast.
As the city continues to deal with tighter regulations from the Iowa DNR, the rate increases will help stay ahead of these regulations, which can cost millions of dollars.
Tree Utility
The Tree Utility fee pays for access to the yard waste site in town to dispose of leaves, grass clippings, twigs, branches and limited whole tree disposal; maintenance of right-of-way trees; citywide tree trimming.
The 2021 Tree Utility rate is $1.95, and the proposed rate is $3, an increase of $1.05.
Mulfinger noted the city has to address the emerald ash borer problem over the next five years. Ash trees are becoming infected and dying. Once the tree is infected with an ash borer, is has five to seven years of life left. The city has more than 300 ash trees in the right-of-way. The take down of these ash trees will add cost to removal and disposal.