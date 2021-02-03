WAVERLY — A judgment was filed at the end of December in the wrongful death lawsuit against a rural Fairbank man who killed his son in March 2019.
Daniel Gail Niebuhr was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a criminal verdict delivered Jan. 11 by Bremer County District Court Judge DeDra Schroeder. Her ruling said the defense had proven Niebuhr was under a psychotic episode when he shot and killed his son, Brock, 36, of Dike.
The civil case filed in May 2019 by Brock Niebuhr's wife, Lauren Niebuhr, concluded before the criminal verdict.
According to the order for judgment filed on Dec. 28, Lauren Niebuhr, administrator of the estate of Brock Niebuhr, accepted on Dec. 10 Daniel Niebuhr's Dec. 5 offer to confess judgment. Judge Colleen Weiland then entered judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $86,339.59.
Court costs were to be assessed against Daniel Niebuhr and a civil trial set for June 22, was canceled.