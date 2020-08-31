The mask pattern being used to protect Oelwein choral students from each other’s exhalations amid the coronavirus pandemic was designed by Joan Fearnley, who directs the women’s and children’s choirs at Notre Dame Cathedral in Ottawa, Ontario, and posts on YouTube as SopranoJoan.
Jody Buhr adapted Fearnley’s “version three” singer’s mask pattern “to make them work a little better for us,” said Oelwein Schools vocal director Darci Fuelling, her daughter.
“She also sized several down 10% for some of our students for whom the original was too big. She made about 50 from start to finish on her own.
“Since my mom is still working full time and we need 130-140 masks, Dorothy Judish (my grandma) pressed the top and bottom pieces and all the end pieces to the middle section.
“Sue Schlitter put the top and bottom pieces together with interfacing and attached the interfacing to the inside middle piece. My mom (Jody Buhr) then assembled and sewed all of those pieces together with the nose piece, zip ties, and elastic.
“They are still working on them,” Fuelling said. ”The masks should all be completed this week.”
Version three of Fearnley’s singer’s mask is at https://youtu.be/8UNTP-m_K4E. The video description includes a link to the pattern. This clarifies an Aug. 29 story, “Accompanist, others making masks for school needs,” page 12.