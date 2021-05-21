FAYETTE — They call the Music and Motors on Main third-Thursday car show in Fayette a “show and shine.”
Challenge accepted, Mother Nature replied, with a downpour about an hour into the 6 p.m. event, giving some visitors an opportunity to patronize local eateries.
Beforehand, a few dozen persons milled around Main Street, admiring or displaying vehicles of the classic, newer and even the ham radio variety.
Curt and Linda Gjere of rural Decorah showboated his over-19-foot 1960 Cadillac Series 62, two-door hardtop that he drove home from New Mexico. He only breaks it out in the summer and said it has never seen salt.
Many may know the Gjeres from their song-and-dobro routine that circuits about 30 assisted living and nursing home facilities a month. They played at Arlington Place in Oelwein on Sunday evening for instance, Curt Gjere said.
The Series 62 has won him several awards pre-pandemic, he said, including a Queen’s Choice award at a summer celebration here in Oelwein and an award at a KOKZ-FM Fourth Street Cruise in Waterloo that landed its likeness on hundreds of T-shirts.
Burdette Elsbury of Sumner displayed a 1966 Dodge Charger for “another farmer” family, Dan and Melissa Fagle.
Several members of the Rural Iowa Amateur Radio Club of Fayette County attended, proudly displaying their new-to-them trailer they purchased from a seller around Independence and just finished outfitting.
Vice-President Dan Kdobij said the upgrades came thanks to a $6,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFNEIA affiliate) — half the $12,000 budget cost.
They were able to quadruple their radio capability including high-frequency radios that talk worldwide — their last van had only one radio. They added a computer monitor that was displaying current weather patterns during the show. They also added storage space, LED lighting, a solar panel on top and two small air vents in the roof.
The chapter serves as weather spotters for the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
They will host an American Radio Relay League — or “Ham Radio” — Field Day on June 26-27 at the Volga Lake Recreation Area campground and will hold a search and rescue event in August in conjunction with the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency. The club meets the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. For their detailed calendar, visit w0oel.com (w-zero-oel-dot-com).