DES MOINES — Jennifer Garms, D-Clayton County, is one of 14 county auditors on an Auditor’s Working Group announced Monday by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
The group of eight Democrats and six Republicans from urban and rural areas will assist in the administration of elections and sharing of best practices, according to a news release and records on the Secretary of State website.
“Administering elections across the state requires a team effort, and these 14 auditors are very important members of the team,” Pate said. “They have shown the ability to work together in a bipartisan way to strengthen Iowa’s elections. Together, we will share ideas, concerns and best practices, and ensure we are doing everything possible to protect the integrity and sanctity of the vote.”
Garms brings to the group more than a decade of election experience.
“One of his major concerns is elections, and I have been dealing with elections since 2007,” she said.
The other members, their party and the counties they represent are: Rhonda Deters (R-Grundy), Denise Fraise (D-Lee), Pat Gill (D-Woodbury), Amanda Harlan (D-Monroe) Sandy Hysell (R-Union) Kourtney Irlbeck (D-Carroll) Roxanna Moritz (D-Scott), Margie Pitts (R-Clay), Amy Sathoff (D-Emmet), Grant Veeder (D-Black Hawk), Amanda Waske (R-Ringgold), Karla Weiss (R-Winnebago) and Melissa Wellhausen (R-Page).
Pate was very concerned about the advisory group having party balance, Garms said.
The balance will even out in January, according to Pate spokesman Kevin Hall. Two spots on the group were designated for the president and the vice president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors, which currently are Democrats Moritz and Fraise. The ISACA changes leadership annually in January.
"The next three years those seats will be one D and one R, sot it will be a 7-7 balance," Hall said.
Group members’ politics were not the top priority, however, he said.
“Party affiliations we’re not the primary issue when compiling the Auditors’ Working Group,” Hall said. “This is about working together in a bipartisan fashion in the best interest of Iowa voters.”
This new group has already been meeting through conference calls, Garms said.
“We’re kind of spread out, and we want to make sure he has intel from us before making a decision affecting the entire state.”
Examples of topics they have talked about include the upcoming city and school elections, and how the LULAC lawsuit against the state will affect elections.
Garms, who is secretary for the group, said there have been advisory groups in the past, and Pate agreed it was a good idea to bring it back.
In 2015, an Auditor’s Advisory Group was established to “explore policy, procedural and technical options within the area of elections and voter registration,” a news release at the time said. “This will include absentee balloting, expanding on-line voter registration, ballot security, and the growth in the use of absentee ballots.”
It was a smaller group of eight auditors.
Future discussions of the new group could involve issues such as vote centers, absentee voting by mail and cyber security, Garms said.
- - - -
This story has been updated online Wednesday with additional information from the secretary of state's spokesman Kevin Hall.