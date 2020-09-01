ELKADER — The Clayton County Auditor’s Office had received 1,603 absentee ballot requests as of Friday, Aug. 28, over nine weeks — 64 days — before the election, a record in recent memory, and will have three county-level races.
That’s the most to request absentee ballots this early on, in the last decade: County absentee ballot requests have tended to reach that amount from four to two weeks — 32 to 12 days — before the election, according to a chart from Clayton County Auditor Jennifer Garms.
In the 2016 presidential election, 3,223 Clayton County residents cast the absentee ballots they requested, Iowa Secretary of State archives show — that’s out of 3,306 who requested one, Clayton County archives show. The year 2016 saw the second highest number of absentee ballots requested in a presidential election in the last decade in Clayton County, surpassed by 3,579 requests in 2012.
There will be three county-level contests on the ballot. Candidates for nonpartisan county offices had to file by last week.
For supervisor are victors of the June primary — Democrat Lester D. Simons will challenge Republican Ray Allen Peterson in an at-large race.
For soil and water conservation commissioner, six candidates are running at-large for three spots, Robert Sass, Mary E. Collins, Gerry Ommen, Tina Troester, Peter Kerns and Charlie Carroll.
And for county ag extension council, five are running at-large for four seats, Ben Wiker, Aaron D. Hamann, Cynthia D. Petsche, Julie Bergan and Emily Amundson.
Other county officials up for election are running unopposed: Auditor Jennifer Garms, a Democrat; Sheriff Mike Tschirgi, a Republican, and County Attorney Zach Herrmann, a Republican.
The Board of Supervisors appointed Hermann county attorney on March 26 to fill the vacancy left by Alan Heavens, who was sworn in as a district court judge in mid-March, The Monona Outlook reported. Hermann had served as assistant county attorney for three years.
Also on the ballot in their areas are several township trustees and clerks:
Boardman Township, Jerry Keleher for trustee; Buena Vista, Kevin Hefel for trustee; Cass, Terri E. Gould for clerk to fill a vacancy and David E. Gould for trustee; Clayton, Michael Oberbroeckling for trustee; Cox Creek, Matt Mueller for trustee; Elk, write-in for a trustee; Farmersburg, write-in for a trustee; Garnavillo, James Meier for trustee; Giard, Rick Blietz and Robert Meyer are both running for two of three trustee spots, Meyer to fill a vacancy, and there will be a write-in for the third trustee (second vacancy); Grand Meadow, write-in for trustee; Highland, Bruce Moore and Melissa Fettkether for two trustee spots, Fettkether to fill a vacancy; Jefferson, Jeff Burr for trustee; Lodomillo, write-in a trustee; Mallory, Dennis D. Walthart for trustee; Marion, Tim Seabrooke for trustee; Mendon, Allen A. Adney for trustee and Teresa B. Schaefers for clerk to fill a vacancy; Millville, Michael W. Finnegan for trustee; Monona, Allan W. Troester for trustee; Read, Dirk A. E. Buckman and David A. Koehn for two trustee spots, Koehn to fill a vacancy; Sperry, Lanny Deitchler for trustee; Volga, Una Groth for clerk to fill a vacancy and Kris J. Lau for trustee to fill a vacancy with one write-in for trustee; and Wagner, Ronald Sass for trustee.