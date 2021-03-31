Clayton County Sheriff’s K9 and handler bring home state award

ELKADER — Clayton County Sheriff’s K9 Handler Matt Moser and K9 Raven attended the United States Police Canine Association for narcotics detection trials in Fort Madison during March 28-30. These trials were hosted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tschirgi reports K9 Handler Moser and Raven competed against 50 other K9 teams from across the state of Iowa. Their skills were tested in room searches and vehicle searches.
K9 Handler Moser and Raven achieved first place in the vehicle search portion of the competition.
K9 Raven has been with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office since May of 2014 and has been handled by K9 Handler Moser for her entire career. Sheriff Tschirgi congratulated the pair for their achievement.